Registration for the first-ever Roane State Community College’s fall middle school boys basketball league is now underway and will remain open until the rosters are full.
Four, hour-long games will be held on the four Saturdays in September, beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT in the Roane State gymnasium, 276 Patton Lane, Roane County. The league is open to boys in grades 6-8, and participants are guaranteed at least two games each Saturday.
Players will be assigned to teams by local middle school coaches based on grade level and skill level.
“The goal will be balance and competiveness,” said Randy Nesbit, Roane State athletic director and head basketball coach for the Roane State Raiders.
“We’re excited to give local middle school players the opportunity to become more prepared for the beginning of their teams’ practice and season,” Nesbit said.
Sign-up is on a first-come, first-served basis. The cost is $100 per student, and participants will receive a league T-shirt. “Slots are filling up fast, so don’t delay,” said Roane State Athletics Assistant Scott Witt.
For an application, contact Witt at wittrs
@roanestate.edu or 865-354-3000, ext. 4581/4801.
