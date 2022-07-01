Second-degree Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt Julio “Sandy” Salazar Rodriguez recently visited Crossville MMA and hosted a Brazilian jiu-jitsu workshop. Rodriguez will be hosting a second workshop at Crossville MMA on Thursday, July 14.
The workshop will be open to the public. Crossville MMA offers the area’s only Brazilian jiu-jitsuprogram and hosts workshops every month. Visit www.crossvillemma.com or call 931-337-9461 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.