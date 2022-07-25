Knoxville native Robin Banner is the 2022 Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open senior division champion as she fired in a two-day total of +21.
Banner’s July in Fairfield Glade has been one to remember as she won the Ladies Invitational at Heatherhurst earlier in the year.
In the Women’s Open, Banner beat out Nashville’s Erica Chappell by two strokes. Banner shot a 77 on Thursday and 88 on Friday for the victory.
Local competitors in the senior division include Suzanne Rhodes, Jean Kraft, Rebecca Leeper and Stephanie McMahon.
Rhodes finished tied for fourth at +26, followed by Kraft in eighth at +33, Leeper in 10th at +46 and McMahon in 12th at +48.
