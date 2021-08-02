The NJCAA announced recently that 13 Roane State athletes were named 2021 NJCAA Academic All-Americans, and amongst those was former Stone Memorial Lady Panther Chloe Roark.
To qualify for the NJCAA All-Academic Awards, student-athletes must maintain a GPA of 3.60 or higher.
Second Team honors are awarded for a GPA of 3.80 to 3.99.
Making the list for the first time was Lady Raiders basketball player Roark.
“It is an amazing privilege to be honored, especially during this difficult year,” she said.
The Crossville native added, “I’m very thankful for my family, friends, teammates and coaches for being there with me.”
Roane State student athletes named 2021 NJCAA Academic All-Americans include:
FIRST TEAM
• Dakotah Danner
• Jacob Naylor
• Chase Terry
• Matt Veen
SECOND TEAM
• Emily Barnes
• Micah Fallin
• Lauren Lawson
• Chloe Roark (women’s basketball)
The 13 student athletes named Academic All-Americans is one more than last year’s tally of 12.
Jacob Naylor, Micah Fallon, Jackson Odette and Laura Lawson returned to the prestigious list for the second year in a row.
