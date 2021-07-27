It is the calm before the storm. Students and student-athletes are slated to return to classes at the various Roane State campuses on Aug. 18. However, just because classes haven’t been in session, it does not mean members of the Raiders teams have not been hard at work.
Below is a quick snapshot of what is going on in Raiderland.
VOLLEYBALL. Practices began earlier this month for the Roane State volleyball team, which is preparing for its second season of competition beginning Aug. 20 in Spartanburg, SC. To improve on their 5-8 record from last season, coach Steve Dallman is running his players through more than just drills and intra-squad scrimmages to get them ready for the upcoming campaign. Part of the team’s practice regimen has included a lot of time in the weight room, which Dallman says will result in a stronger team with better endurance and more power.
WOMEN’S GOLF. According to head golf coach Chris Griffin, the women’s golf team that will be taking the links this year is the first of its kind in the college’s 51-year history. Last week, we reported the program’s first signee, Madilyn Shea Newman (Harpeth Valley Academy). Joining Newman is a trio of Anderson Countians: Clinton High School’s Sophie Seivers and Oak Ridge High’s KelliAnn Corbett and Eloise Estep. These four ladies (and possibly more) will be part of Roane State’s historic first women’s golf team.
MEN’S GOLF. Meanwhile, the men’s golf team and coaches recently spent a day at the Beverly Par 3 golf course for the Kids Play Free Golf Program, which is sponsored by PGA Professional Scott Stallings. The team says they “had a blast” working with the future golfers at the clinic.
BASEBALL. Fall baseball begins Aug. 11. Practices for the Raiders baseball team are slated for 2:00 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Maurice K. Williams Ballpark, located across Patton Lane from the Harriman campus. Head Coach Cam Hamsley stated, “Visitors are always welcome to come watch practice.” He says the team’s fall schedule will be posted online in the coming weeks.
SOFTBALL. RSCC softball coach Jesse Hackworth teamed up recently with coaches from Oliver Springs High School and Middle School to present a softball camp benefitting the Oliver Springs Booster Club. Hackworth says the camp was attended by more than 50 students and included instruction in softball fundamentals, hitting, fielding, throwing and base running.
MEN’S BASKETBALL. Despite basketball season being more than three months away, the Raiders men’s basketball team has begun workouts under Interim Head Coach Alan Holt. In just a few, short months, Holt has put together a very athletic squad that is anchored by several returning sophomores, including All-Conference post player Elijah Cobb.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Finally, coach David Harnish’s Lady Raiders squad has been getting some time on the floor, as well. New team members are getting time on the court with some of the returning veterans from last year’s campaign. Returning players include All-Conference post player Kirby Brown, Maria Roges (post) and Chloe Roark (guard). The Lady Raiders will also tip-off in early November.
