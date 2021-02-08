One of the Upper Cumberland’s most-anticipated rematches saw the No. 4 Stone Memorial Lady Panthers dominate Cookeville from the opening tipoff on their way to a 69-39 victory.
The Lady Panther victory avenges a 42-40 loss to the Lady Cavaliers on Jan. 19, their only District 6AAA loss.
“Our girls were really focused in,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “I haven’t seen our girls that focused since last year at the state tournament.”
Stone Memorial’s defensive performance was one for the record books, as they held Cookeville scoreless the entire second quarter.
“That’s incredibly hard,” Buck said. “And Cooke-ville is good. It was almost 10 straight minutes that they didn’t even hit a free throw.”
The Lady Panthers shot 50% from the floor while holding Cookeville to only 23.9% shooting. Stone Memorial went 7-11 on three-pointers, including a perfect 4-4 from behind the arc by Katie Adkisson.
After taking a strong 21-12 lead to end the first quarter, Stone Memorial’s dominant second period saw the Lady Panthers outscore Cookeville 21-0 to lead 42-12 at halftime.
The Lady Panthers held off any hopes for a comeback in the second half to win by a final score of 69-39 in front of an electric crowd at SMHS.
“Our fans haven’t been able to be here all year,” Buck said. “Our players have missed them. These girls really need some re-cognition, and I know our crowd loved it.”
Leading Stone Memorial with another stellar performance was Miss Basketball hopeful Tessa Miller, who posted 24 points, 19 rebounds, three blocks and two assists.
Junior guard Annah Goss did her part for the Lady Panthers by posting 19 points and two steals.
Point guard Mattie Buck filled the stat sheet with three points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.
“Our girls know what we’re capable of, and I think this helped their vision of how good we can be,” coach Buck said. “Cookeville is a good team, and we’ll probably see them again down the road.”
Stone Memorial improves to 19-3 overall and 6-1 in District 6AAA play.
The Lady Panthers play next on Tuesday at Clarkrange in a rematch of two top-10 teams.
SMHS has a chance to secure the regular season District 6AAA title Friday at White County.
Both games are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m.
Stone Memorial (69): Tessa Miller 24, Annah Goss 19, Katie Adkisson 12, Skylar Dishman 6, Keaton Freitag 5, Mattie Buck 3
