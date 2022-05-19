The glory days aren’t quite over for Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High School football alumni as the programs are planning an alumni football game May 21.
“I’m excited that Central Office approved it and will let these guys come out to relive some glory days,” CCHS head coach Noah Repasky said. “Hopefully we do this a couple times. I think it will be good for the schools and community.”
The idea didn’t pop up overnight.
“It’s been in the works for a couple of years now,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “When I was at Upperman, we did one with Monterey, and it was such a neat experience. The fellowship with a chance to compete was very cool.”
The May 21 game will be for more than just the players.
“I think it will be very entertaining,” said CCHS principal Jon Hall. “I’m excited to see how many alumni come out. There’s been a lot of interest in it.”
The game will serve as a fundraiser for CCHS and SMHS football.
“We want it to be a good fundraiser for both programs, so we’re splitting the gate right down the middle,” Samber said. “We’re hosting the first one, and the only reason for that is coach Repasky is working on his field still. It’ll be at Stone, but the gate is 50/50.
“There’s a $20 registration charge, but that’s really going to pay for T-shirts for the guys playing,” Samber added. “We’re looking for a way to get a copy of the film for everybody, too.”
Football is an expensive sport, and proceeds from the game will go a long way for both programs.
“Coach Repasky talks to the parents all the time about it being almost $1,000 per kid for the equipment, and that doesn’t even include busing and all the other things,” Hall added.
“Any time we can make some money for the kids is exciting, and in this instance we’re doing it playing football,” Repasky added. “We can use it; it’s an expensive sport.”
Last October’s Cumberland County at Stone Memorial football reignited the fuel to get the alumni game going after COVID-19 slowed progress to a halt.
“In the offseason, coach Noah Repasky and I talked about it but it didn’t go much further,” Samber said. “After seeing the atmosphere at our high school game this fall, we thought that this needs to happen.”
Choosing May 21 was strategic for the programs.
“That’s the week of graduation, so we were thinking people with siblings or cousins might be in town anyway,” Samber said.
Though competition will be fierce, the programs hope this is a step forward toward unity.
“We hope to see a big turnout,” Samber said. “We want it to be a fun deal. A lot of our guys at Stone’s dads played at CCHS. We want it to be positive for everyone involved. We want as many alums back around our programs as possible.”
Bringing alumni near the program again is crucial on both sides.
“We’ve been playing football for 60 years,” Hall said. “It’s a great idea that the coaches came up with.”
Repasky isn’t a native of Crossville, so this is a chance for him to meet Jets of the past.
“I’m looking forward to that,” he said. “It’ll be good to get plugged in with these former Jets. We preach all the time that ‘Jet Pride’ means something. Once you’re a Jet, you’re always a Jet. This will show these kids that people do care about them and about this program.”
Though nothing is official, the programs hope to bring in guests relevant to both schools.
Qualifications to play in the game are simple.
“They have to be a graduate, so nobody from this fall,” Samber said. “We’ll have a waiver for them to sign, and I just need their information. They just need to text or email me.”
Samber asks interested SMHS alumni to contact him at derik.samber@gmail.com or text him at 931-267-9548.
Interested Cumberland County alumni are asked to visit the https://www.facebook.com/cchsjetsfootball to fill out a registration form.
Both programs are planning to host voluntary, non-contact practices the week prior to the game.
The CCHS vs. SMHS alumni game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Panther Stadium.
