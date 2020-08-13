With high school fall sports in Tennessee starting up Aug. 17, Cumberland County Schools athletic director Dean Patton and the TSSAA want to remind fans of procedures that will be enacted at sporting events.
These will be in effect at all Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School sporting events.
Per TSSAA:
1. Temperature checks for all players, coaches, personnel prior to every practice. Those that read a temperature of 100.4 or greater must be sent home.
2. No player, coach or personnel may participate without a prior COVID-19 screening. The screening includes a questionnaire about any symptoms or contact with COVID-19 cases.
3. No scrimmages, jamborees, 7 on 7s, or any other forms of practice with another team. This applies to all sports.
4. All players, coaches, personnel, officials, administrators and fans must have temperatures checked prior to entering the facility.
5. At each contest, a list of COVID-19 symptoms must be posted prominently. TSSAA will provide this list.
6. At contests in localities where fans attendance is permitted, schools are encouraged to limit fan attendance to a number that will allow adequate social distancing (1/4 to 1/3 of typical capacity depending on the venue). Schools should mark bleachers to encourage social distancing. Schools must follow state or local gathering limits. School’s call on who to let in.
7. Schools will require all fans wear facial coverings at all times while on site (except children under 2).
8. Requirements from Items 1, 2 and 7 also apply to the school band and cheerleaders.
9. Make announcements to remind about masks and distancing
10. Frequent cleaning and sanitation is encouraged.
11. Concession stands are discouraged. If a school chooses to have one, they are asked to limit the amount of workers and crowd/line size outside of the stand.
12. Coaches must complete the NFHS online course “COVID-19 for Coaches and Administrators.”
