SMHSSiegelBoysML-8.JPG

Officials at Friday night's Siegel/Stone Memorial boys basketball game wear masks prior to the contest as SMHS captain Will Hecker returns to his team.

 Michael Lindsay

As COVID-19 numbers rise across Tennessee, both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial’s basketball programs are asking fans to observe guidelines at sporting events.

Fans are required to wear a mask while attending games and are asked to socially distance themselves from others not in their household.

Capacity at both high schools gymnasiums has been reduced by roughly 50% to limit crowd size.

Temperature checks are done prior to entering sporting events and those not feeling well are asked to stay home regardless of symptoms or severity.

