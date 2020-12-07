As COVID-19 numbers rise across Tennessee, both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial’s basketball programs are asking fans to observe guidelines at sporting events.
Fans are required to wear a mask while attending games and are asked to socially distance themselves from others not in their household.
Capacity at both high schools gymnasiums has been reduced by roughly 50% to limit crowd size.
Temperature checks are done prior to entering sporting events and those not feeling well are asked to stay home regardless of symptoms or severity.
