The Fairfield Glade Women’s 18-Hole League will host the 48th annual Ladies Invitational Tournament, July 8-10, at Heatherhurst Golf Courses in Fairfield Glade.
This tournament benefits Cumberland County charities that serve children and youth.
The 2021 event raised $12,900.
More than 220 women from all over Tennessee and 13 other states participated in last summer’s tournament.
The tournament would not be possible without the generous support of Crossville sponsors. Contact the Invitational Committee if interested in being a sponsor or to suggest a sponsor for this year.
The Women’s 18-Hole League welcomes and appreciates every participant in this fun event.
The entry fee includes a participation gift, an opening-night reception with prizes and silent auction, homemade breakfasts and clubhouse lunches on both days, two 18-hole rounds of golf on two beautiful courses and cash prizes for winners in each of six flights.
Entrants must have a USGA handicap index with 7 rounds posted in 2022.
Look for the event application form online in March under “golf” at www.fairfieldglade.cc or at ladies invitational.blogspot.com.
Call Registration Chair Georgeia McCann at 931-250-7545 with any questions.
