The Crossville football community was struck with devastating news this weekend as longtime assistant football coach Rocky Gora unexpectedly passed away Saturday.
“Rocky Gora is what I consider the epitome of Cumberland County football,” said Cumberland County High School head coach Noah Repasky. “He’s been around it all his life; he played here in the mid-’90s, and coached for 23 years at all levels.”
Gora, 43, was on the current Jet staff under Repasky and coached at DeKalb County last Friday. He also coached at Pleasant Hill and North Cumberland Elementary School.
“When I interviewed him a couple of years ago for my coaching staff, I talked to him for hours,” Repasky said. “It wasn’t even his football knowledge; I knew I had to have him around. He’s going to be sorely missed around here.
“The kids are heartbroken; we’re heartbroken. But we’re going to do the best we can to honor his legacy he’s left us. He was super excited about this season and how it’s gone so far.
“We’re going to finish this game and season off for Rocky and make him proud.”
The Jets are adding helmet stickers for Gora for the remainder of the season. Cumberland County’s opponent Friday, Polk County, plans on holding a moment of silence for Gora prior to kickoff.
Gora’s impact in Crossville stretches beyond Cumberland County High School.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire community,” said Stone Memorial head coach Derik Samber. “A football coach touches more people in one year than most do in a lifetime. I know Rocky’s impact was felt.
“It’s a profession about changing lives, and I know he did that, especially with as many years as he’s been here.”
Stone Memorial plans on honoring Gora at their contest against Cumberland County on Friday, Oct. 1.
Gora leaves behind his wife, Shylah, and two children, Cayden Gora and Gracie Gora.
Members of the community and those close to Gora reached out to the Chronicle throughout the week to give their thoughts:
Shylah Gora
Rocky and I have been married for almost 20 years. We have raised a beautiful family and lived a life just as beautiful. I can truly say that I married my soul mate.
Rocky was born and raised here and very proud to be a part of this town. Rocky wanted nothing less than to contribute his many talents to this community.
He started coaching football over 20 years ago and found his passion. His success is not measured in wins and losses, but by the achievements of his boys. He loved to run into one of you and catch up. Rocky made lifelong friendships and an abundance of memories through playing sports himself. He was all about Jet pride, and loved to talk about his own brothers on the field as if it were yesterday.
Years later, he had the opportunity to coach his own son in elementary school and in high school. Rocky had the opportunity to coach with players that he once coached, and coach players whose fathers he coached.
Rocky took great pride in what his players went on to achieve. That is what he hoped---— that he helped make that happen for his players.
He has coached with some of his very best friends and made some new best of friends— not that he ever met a stranger.
Rocky coached his last football game last Friday night, but the lessons that he taught will be remembered for many years to come. You have all had a place in the Gora family for years and that will never change.
Dan Schlafer
It was an unspeakable joy to coach Rocky Gora while I was privileged to serve at CCHS. A hard worker with an infectious, positive attitude, he loved everything about football and carefully studied all three phases of the game. He came early, stayed late and did all the intangible things it takes to separate the wheat from the chaff.
A dynamic and unselfish teammate, he brought his enthusiastic smile and happy laughter with him everywhere he went. In the ongoing circle of life, he later coached our son, leaving an indelible, life long impression.
His wonderful Mom, Judy, was deeply invested in supporting our program and my family. My prayers are with his wife, children, extended family and the CCHS Community. Go rest high on that mountain, Rock! Your legacy lives on!
Harlan Walker
Rocky did so much for kids in this community. He genuinely cared and loved his players as well as his friends. He was an unbelievable coach and an even better man. He was truly one of a kind.
He was like a brother to me and will be sorely missed by all of Cumberland County and beyond.
Andrew Phipps
Rocky Gora has had such an enormous impact on my life. I was one of the many young men in this county to have been coached by Coach Rock in some capacity.
For me, it just happened to be the 5th grade through the 12th grade. During that time, we developed a very strong bond and he helped instill a love and a fire for football within me. It ultimately helped lead me to coaching.
It was an absolute honor to share the sidelines and coach alongside him for the past 6 years. Not everyone gets to work with one of their childhood heroes, and I thank God for allowing me to be able to do that.
I will always remember what an infectious personality Coach Rock had. To know him was to love him. The amount of passion and joy that he approached everything in life with was on display for as long as I had known him.
He was truly one of the kindest, most genuine people I have ever known.
I am a better person for knowing Rocky Gora and I will be forever grateful that our paths crossed back in 2003.
