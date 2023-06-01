Registration is still open for children wanting to attend this year’s Crossville Recreational Youth Soccer Association Summer Camp.
The camp is slated for June 5-9 at the Duer Soccer Complex on Crossroads Dr.
“For us, being comfortable with the ball is the No. 1 priority for any kind of recreational type of soccer,” said camp director Cub Whitson.
“We want the kids to be comfortable with the fundamentals, but we also want them to come out of the camp with a new love for the game. That’s huge,” Whitson said.
“We want them to have a great experience, so that they will want to come back.”
The camp, which is open to boys and girls from 5 years of age to 15, will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Half-day campers are welcome. Registration can be done by arriving at the complex at 8 a.m. Monday.
Whitson, the head soccer coach at Cumberland County High School, is the camp director and has been part of the program for several years.
He said the campers will be broken up into age groups and will be put on a team with a coach.
Whitson said each day will have a focus such as passing, dribbling, finishing and defense.
After training in the mornings, the afternoon will involve actual game action.
“Each day is a little different,” Whitson said. “The first half of the day is built for focus on the skills.”
He continued, “Then, the second half of the day is built for scrimmaging — basically playing so you can learn how to use those skills in a game setting.”
The cost for a half-day camper is $75, while full-day camp cost is $125. A member of the elite camp will be $165.
All campers will receive lunch each day, a new soccer ball and a T-shirt.
