The Tennessee Senior Olympics urges all athletes 50 and older to register for the upcoming state finals, where 20 sports will be hosted.
The 2021 Tennessee Senior Olympics State Finals will be held June 25-July 1 in Williamson County, with golf scheduled for June 21-22 at Two Rivers Golf Course in Nashville.
Other events include pickleball Aug. 6-8 in Chattanooga and cycling on Sept. 11 in Strawberry Plains.
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, presenting sponsor and longtime supporter of the Tennessee Senior Olympics, helped establish the games in 1981.
“For over 40 years the Tennessee Senior Olympics have promoted healthy and active lifestyles and increased quality of life among Tennessee’s seniors,” said Christine Dewbre, executive director of the Tennessee Senior Olympics. “All adults over 50, regardless of skill are encouraged to participate.”
The deadline for registration is May 8. Please visit www.tnseniorolympics.com for online registration and additional registration. Athletes may also call 615-200-8760 or email info@tnseniorolympics.com for information.
