It is time to register now for Fairfield Glade’s 36th annual Member-Member golf tournament to be held Aug. 8-9.
Information and registration form is available at https://fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments.
Mail-in entry forms to guarantee a spot in the tournament. The deadline for entry forms is July 15.
Some modifications are being made to protect the health and safety of the players, spouses and staff. The Member-Member committee is working hard to make this an excellent experience for all participants.
No decision has been made yet on a shotgun start. Players will be notified once the decision has been made.
Because the Friday reception is being canceled, due to the generosity of sponsors, all golfers will be eligible to win a number of prizes.
Space is limited to 300 players (150 teams). Entry fee includes two days of golf with a cart, range balls, breakfast snack, water and energy snacks for two days, a box lunch each day and prize money for the four winning teams in each flight.
In honor of Fairfield Glade’s 50th anniversary, all players will also receive a dozen commemorative golf balls.
The format for the two-day event is a men and women’s 36-hole, two-person best ball tournament. Each golfer plays their own golf ball throughout and the lower score between the team members on each hole counts as the team score.
There is a choice of three divisions: Red Tee (women only), White Tee (men only) and Gold Tee (men only).
Players must have posted to the GHIN System at least six valid scores before July 31.
Men’s handicaps must be within 10 strokes of their partner and women must be within 15 strokes of their partner.
Look for future updates on what promises to be another fun-filled event. Interested sponsors for the event should contact Alice Hodge at 954-579-2202 or 954-609-8218.
