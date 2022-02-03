Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area is once again partnering with Knoxville Track Club to hold the annual Oscar Blevins Trail Run event during the Spring Planting & Music Festival on Saturday, April 30.
The three-run event includes:
• 1-mile kid’s fun-run beginning at 9-9:30 a.m.
• 4-mile run beginning at 10-11 a.m.
• 7-mile run beginning at 10-11:30 a.m.
(All times are Eastern Standard Time.)
After the run, participants are encouraged to enjoy a wide array of activities during the park’s 22nd annual Spring Planting & Music Festival celebrating Appalachian life and music.
Registration is free the morning of the race, or participants can preregister through April 28 and receive a shirt commemorating their participation in the event.
Visit tinyurl.com/OscarBlevins22 for additional information, and to register.
All participants should meet at Bandy Creek F-Loop picnic shelter 30 minutes prior to start times.
