Justin Reed has a really close relationship with his grandfather, Ronnie Smith. When Reed was younger, Smith taught him about guns, how to shoot, and the duo would spend hours in the woods hunting for the animal of the season.
Truth be told, Reed said, really, it was more about him getting to spend time with one of the men he most admires.
That time together had a huge impact on Reed. Not only did it strengthen their relationship, but Reed also took the things he learned from Smith and turned it into a career.
Reed, a 2019 Cumberland County High School graduate, has helped his University of Tennessee Southern clay target-shooting team to three national titles over the last four years.
“My grandpa got me into guns, shooting, hunting and I have done it all my life,” said Reed. “Around the seventh grade, I had some buddies talk me into joining a local shooting team and I just loved it. And, I came to find out I am pretty good at it.”
Good indeed. Reed was recruited out of high school to shoot collegiately and was strongly considering Bethel University and the University of Tennessee Southern, formerly known as Martin Methodist. He joined UTS’ clay target shooting team and made an immediate impact his first year.
Reed helped guide his team to the 2019 Scholastic Clay Target Program national championship, and after a Covid-19 year in 2020, Southern came back in 2021 to claim the national title again, this time sponsored by the American College Unions International. The UTS Firehawks won their third straight shooting title in 2022, and almost made it four in a row last month, before falling just short and finishing third overall.
“I actually knew Justin in his high school competition days. He was a fantastic young man and had many desirable traits, the most notable to me was how coachable he was,” said Southern coach Eli Christman. “An individual that possesses natural talent, a work ethic, and is highly coachable is the recipe for success.
“As with many collegiate shooters, Justin has developed not only in skill, but in maturity and leadership. It has been awesome to see him transition from a high school student with a good shot, to a senior and leader on a national championship team. One of the most interesting parts about sport and teams is the culture the players create. This could go many ways, but Justin is one of those people that not only brings shooting talent, but the ability to keep morale up after bad days.”
Clay target shooting is a sport that involves several different disciplines. In collegiate competition, teams compete in trap, trap doubles, skeet, skeet doubles, sporting clays and super sporting. A good comparison to other sports is where the breaststroke and the backstroke are separate events, but both are swimming events. They all require different skill and talents, just like in shooting.
Some of the events involve shooting targets that are moving through the air. Some contestants have to shoot at targets that are moving toward and away from them. Some of the events even include shooting targets at multiple stations. Reed has a strong background in all the events, Christman said, but shines in the trap and double-trap events.
“It is an awesome feeling, what we’ve been able to accomplish,” Reed said. “As competitive as I am, it hurts that I wasn’t able to go out with a fourth national title, but you can’t win them all, and it has been just an honor to be able to shoot with the people that I have shot with over the last four years. Our success has been amazing.”
Individually, though he doesn’t like bringing it up, Reed has also shined with numerous top-5 finishes at meets around the country. Reed said he believes the key to being successful in shooting, or anything else for that matter, comes from within. He said there are a lot of people that can shoot well, and he’s competed against them. However, how do they shoot at the big events? Can someone focus when the pressure is on and a national title is on the line.
“There was a lot of pressure on us going into nationals this year,” Reed said. “It was very tough to defend a national championship three times. We performed well, we just got out shot. The teams at nationals came prepared and they outshot us. You have to tip your cap to them.”
He said he felt bad about how he shot, wanting to do the best he could have done for his team.
“Unless I go out there and shoot 100 straight every time, I will never be satisfied,” Reed said. “You always leave targets out there you could have done better with, but that’s the way it goes, and there is nothing you can do about it. I know I could have shot better; but I know I did everything I could. It just may not have been my day.”
Reed is majoring in business and is already thinking about life after graduation. The senior is not sure where he will end up, but he is eager to get out and start the next chapter of his life. A chapter, he’s sure, will probably include shooting in some way, shape or form.
“I will continue to shoot, I am sure,” said the son of Amy and Rodney Reed. “I will miss shooting and the family bond I have with my teammates. I know I will stay in touch with them; we’ve always been very close. We are and will always be lifetime friends.”
And maybe after graduation, Reed will have a little more time to go hunting again with his grandfather. “My shooting made grandpa very proud,” Reed said. “He brags about me to his buddies and friends and people he meets. He’s one of my biggest fans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.