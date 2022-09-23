Crossville’s Jaxon Reed will compete this weekend in the Tennessee Junior Cup hosted by PGA tour player Scott Stallings.
The Tennessee Junior Cup is the most prestigious event for junior golf in the state, featuring the top 10 male and four female players from the eastern and the western part of the the state.
The event is set for Sept. 23-25 at The Grove Club in College Grove in Middle Tennessee.
The tournament is a Ryder Cup-style format.
The tournament selects seven players with the top points on the Tennessee Junior Cup Points List, the top two players in the state on the National Junior Golf Scoreboard who are not in the top seven in points, and the top point earner from the Sneds Tour Elite Series.
Reed qualified through the Sneds Tour Elite Series, a set of five 36-hole junior golf events across the state.
Reed received a personal call from Stallings congratulating and welcoming him to the cup. He is the first representative for Cumberland County.
Reed is a senior at Cumberland County High School where he is a standout player on the golf team. He began playing golf when he was 8 with the Golf Capital Junior Tour and played on the Cumberland County middle school golf team from 4-8th grade. He also competed in the Sned’s Tour.
Reed is scheduled to compete in the region golf tournament for CCHS on Monday in Cookeville. He won the district tournament on the same course with a 2-under-par 68.
Reed has committed to play college golf with Lee University in Cleveland, the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf champions.
He is the son of Rodney and Amy Reed of Crossville.
Joining Reed on Team East are Michael Hake, Brentwood; Maddox Crowder, Lafayette; Jake Eickhoff, College Grove; Thad Whitfield, Signal Mountain; Ethan Whitake and Harrison Thompson, Knoxville; Griffin Law, Chattanooga; Aidan Collier, Greeneville; and Noah Lim, Gallatin.
Team West is made up of the following golfers: Blades Brown, Nashville; Cooper Solberg, Memphis; Will Pinson, Franklin; Luke Mattox, Lawrenceburg; Trace Robinson, Jackson; Hil Thompson, Memphis; Ethon Stanford III, Franklin; Christian Pardue, Arlington; Jackson Herrington, Dickson; and Kaiser Godinez, Collierville.
Female golf competitors are, on Team East, Lauren Paige Slatton, McMinnville; Caroline Pardue, Murfreesboro; Sophie Linder, Carthage; and Sloane Biddle, Old Hickory; and on Team West, Bella Bugg, Franklin; Sophie Christopher, Germantown; Claire Henson, Jackson; and Anna Heck, Memphis.
The Ryder Cup format involves various types of match play competitions. Players will enjoy a practice round on The Grove today, with foursome matches and four-ball matches played Saturday and singles matches on Sunday.
Team East has won the Scott Stalling Trophy for the past five years.
