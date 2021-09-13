Cumberland County junior Jaxon Reed stayed red-hot on the golf course last week, as he shot a 67 (-3) at Sparta Country Club against White County and Stone Memorial.
Reed’s performance follows his low medalist performance at the Keith Maxwell Invitational and two consecutive rounds under par prior to that.
In the team competition, Stone Memorial took home first place as Nolan Wyatt shot a 75, Rayce Boston and Billy Drainas shot an 82 and Calvin Galan recorded an 85.
Both programs will be in action this Thursday for their final regular season contests.
Stone Memorial hits the road to Livingston Academy, while Cumberland County hosts Warren County and Cookeville at Lake Tansi.
Next Monday will see CCHS and SMHS compete in the district tournament, held at Lake Tansi Golf Course.
