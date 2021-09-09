Crossville was well represented Tuesday at the Keith Maxwell Invitational in Cleveland as both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial had a top-two finisher.
Cumberland County junior Jaxon Reed continued his red-hot season by placing first overall, ahead of more than 50 golfers. Reed fired in a 76 in the rougher conditions to take the low medalist award.
Following close behind was Stone Memorial standout Nolan Wyatt, who shot a 77 to place second overall.
Cookeville took the team competition with a 316, while CCHS shot a 368 and Stone Memorial recorded a 351.
Both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial were in action at White County on Thursday and will be in action next Thursday.
Stone Memorial will travel to Livingston while CCHS will host Warren County and Cookeville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.