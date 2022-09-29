Cumberland County High School’s Jaxon Reed will represent his school and community at the state golf tournament, set next week at the Sevierville Golf Club.
Reed scored a one-under park 69 in the regional tournament Monday at Cookeville’s Golden Eagle Golf Club. Reed was in a score-card playoff, losing on the fourth playoff hole, but still earning a berth to the state tournament.
The match came after a weekend at the Tennessee Junior Cup where Reed competed with 28 of the top golfers in the state.
“This weekend was a big event for me, but I knew I had unfinished business in the regional tournament,” Reed said.
He earned a place at the state tournament his junior year and wanted to do the same for his senior year.
“I was physically and mentally tired but was able to brave through it,” Reed said.
Reed has played the Sevierville Golf Club before.
“It’s a long course,” he said. “It’s difficult to keep it in the fairway and keep it in play. If I can do that, I should be sitting pretty well when the second day rolls around.”
He plays Oct. 6 and 7 in Sevierville.
Fellow CCHS golfer Kelly McCartt scored an 88 in the girls individual event.
Cookeville High School’s boys and girls team won the region team event Monday.
Stone Memorial High School’s golf team, which finished second in the district tournament, ended their season in the regional tournament Monday.
“I’m really proud of our team,” coach Trent Stokes said. “We had a great season. The team did really well, but the margin of error to advance to state is slim.”
Nolan Wyatt led the team with a 78 on the Golden Eagle Golf Course, but had an unlucky break when his ball became stuck in a tree.
SMHS golfer Sarah Bass scored an 88 in the girl’s golf event.
