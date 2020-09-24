Crossville is well represented this season on the all-District 6 Large Class team, as six area golfers were recognized Monday.
Leading the way is Cumberland County High School sophomore Jaxon Reed, who was named district co-player of the year alongside Cookeville’s Luke Caldwell and White County’s Jarrett Glass.
Joining Reed from the Jet golf squad are Tucker Christopher and Nick Horvath.
From Stone Memorial, three golfers were recognized for their seasons.
Brady Brewer, Kaleb McCoy and Nolan Wyatt were the three honored by the district.
Cumberland County’s golf team is advancing to Tuesday’s Region 3 Large Class tournament with a state tournament berth on the line.
Brewer, a Stone Memorial senior, will also be competing next week as an individual competitor.
