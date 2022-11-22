Jaxon Reed, the talented senior golfer at Cumberland County High School, took a step back and took in the moment Tuesday afternoon after he signed a golf scholarship to play next fall at Lee University in Cleveland, TN.
He thought about the gravity of what he just did and how not everyone gets to do it. He also thought about how he’s always wanted, ever since he began playing golf years ago, to play for Lee University.
“I can’t explain what its like to sign a scholarship. This is amazing,” Reed said between congratulatory hugs from family and friends. “When I first got in high school and got serious about golf, there were three schools that I wanted to play for. One of them was Lee University.
“That goal was way way out there because I knew where the program was going. Then things kind of fell off because I had other schools show up. However, I really thought if I kept working hard and grinding that I would be able to get where I wanted to go.”
The journey has been long. Reed began playing golf competitively in the third grade under the guidance of long-time local golf coach Randy Herring, who also coaches the team at CCHS.
“Jaxon is the type of kid that’s goal-oriented. We have a saying about ‘Be the Best.’ He just absorbs that and he personifies being the best at everything he does,” Herring said. “Jaxon started competing on the [state junior] Sneds Tour and he kept showing improvement. We sold him on the idea of work ethic and he took off with it.”
The hard work paid off. Herring said Reed was a medalist in several tournaments during his high school career, including last year’s regional contest. He made two trips to the state championship, highlighted by finishing 15th his junior season. He was also a contender in the Sneds Tour Tournament of Champions.
Reed, the son of Amy and Rodney Reed, said he and his family started to hear from schools before his sophomore season. Lee University came into the picture recently.
“We set up a visit and went down there, and the campus is just beautiful,” he said. “I fell in love with it. The guys in the program are awesome and I am so excited to get down there and get to work.
“Now, I have to get to work as soon as I can be ready, even during basketball season. If the weather is bad, I need to be doing something indoors, putting or chipping. When spring hits, I need to be out there every day, as long as possible. I need to be committed and do whatever it takes.”
Lee University is an annual contender for the Division II national championship.
Reed said he would like to give pro golf a try after graduating from college, but that’s a long way off. For now, he’s just concentrating on earning a spot on Lee’s traveling squad and being the best golfer he can be.
“Jaxon’s strength is consistency. He drives in the middle of the fairway, and hits a lot of greens,” Herring said. “He has a big potential.”
