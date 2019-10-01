Next Monday’s TSSAA Region 3 large class golf tournament will feature two of Crossville’s top high school golfers.
Cumberland County’s Jaxon Reed and Stone Memorial’s Brady Brewer qualified for the upcoming region tournament by finishing strong at Monday’s District 6 tournament at Golden Eagle Golf Club in Cookeville.
Reed, a freshman, shot a 72, while Brewer fired in a 73. Though their respective teams did not advance, the duo will have a shot at the state tournament as individuals, as the lowest five scores from players on non-qualifying teams get to advance to the regional.
“Jaxon had a really solid round today,” said CCHS golf coach Randy Herring. “He’s played pretty consistently all year long. He seems to play well on this course. I’m real proud of his effort today.
“He’s beyond your normal freshman,” Herring added. “He’s had a lot of competitive experience, and he’s one of the hardest workers that I’ve ever coached.”
“I think Brady did a fantastic job today,” said SMHS golf coach Nathan Brown. “He was really striping the ball and being very consistent. Brady is a consistent driver and his approach shots were great today.”
Cookeville took home the district crown by shooting a 297, followed by White County at 312 and Soddy-Daisy at 323. Stone Memorial finished at 334, followed by the Jets at 340.
Next Monday’s Region 3 tournament will take place at Golden Eagle Country Club, which will be an advantage for Reed and Brewer.
“That’s huge,” Brown said. “I think that gives Brady the upper hand, along with the other guys from this district. This will be the fourth time this year Brady has played it in a competitive round. It’s almost like having a home-course advantage.”
Each golfer has a similar aspect of the game to focus on between now and Monday’s tournament.
“Brady had 10 different birdie putts today and didn’t make any,” Brown said. “Moving forward, that’s our goal; to make puts. If he makes half today, he wins this whole thing.”
“Jaxon just has to make a few more puts,” Herring added. “He put himself in position time and time again. Usually the one that makes the most puts is the one that’s going to win.”
