Tuesday was a night to remember for the Stone Memorial Panthers as they went 16-21 from three-point range en route to an 84-47 win over Clarkrange in non-district basketball.
“After Friday night’s game with York, we had plenty of room for improvement,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps. “When you start seeing shots going in, it’s contagious. We were able to catch fire and make a lot of shots. It’s good for our boys, and hopefully that will give us some momentum.”
Leading the Panthers was senior guard Dylan Whittenburg, who scored 26 points on a perfect 8-8 shooting from three-point range and 1-1 from two, giving the senior guard a 100% shooting percentage in the win.
Whittenburg had three rebounds and two assists as well.
SMHS freshman Cade Capps continued his strong start to the year, scoring 19 points on 6-10 shooting while dishing out four assists.
Point guard Matthew Bilbrey had a complete game for the Panthers, scoring nine points while recording six assists and grabbing three boards.
Stone Memorial made 11 of their 16 three-pointers in the first quarter: five by Whittenburg and two from Capps, Blake Holt and Preston Mayberry.
“In the first quarter, as a team we made 11,” coach Capps said. “A lot of guys really shot it well.”
Stone Memorial led 33-15 after one period.
The red-hot offense continued into the second as SMHS led 52-32 at halftime.
Whittenburg added a second-quarter three-pointer to go a perfect 6-6 from three in the first half.
Stone Memorial’s dominance continued out of the locker room, outscoring Clarkrange 24-7 in the third period to lead 76-39 going into the fourth quarter before winning by a final score of 84-47.
Stone Memorial shot 68.1% from the field for the game and outscored Clarkrange in transition 19-0.
SMHS’ offense shared the ball at an impressive rate as well.
“We had 23 assists, and that’s the most encouraging thing to me,” Capps said. “We’re getting a little more comfortable and hopefully we can continue the progress we’re making.
The win improves Stone Memorial to 3-5 overall.
SMHS opens District 7AAA play on Friday with a trip to Smithville to face DeKalb County.
“This is the first year of the new district, and we’re excited about it,” Capps said. “DeKalb County is a strong team with a great record. They’ll be fired up and ready to play.
“It’s been a while since we’ve played a district game before Christmas,” Capps added. “You don’t have that Christmas break to get ready; you’ve got to be ready now. This is the most balanced league we’ve ever been in.”
Photos from Tuesday’s win over Clarkrange are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Stone Memorial (84): Dylan Whittenburg 26, Cade Capps 19, Matthew Bilbrey 9, Preston Mayberry 8, Blake Holt 6, Connor Bowman 6, Nathan Houston 4, Jayden Eldridge 2, Jordan Manis 2, Brady Lane 2
