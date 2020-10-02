Mike Ramsey and Claude Martin’s cornhole talent resulted in two gold medals last week at the Senior Olympics state competition in Franklin.
“We ended up playing several teams in doubles, and all played three matches in singles,” said Ramsey. “It was a lot of fun. They had postponed it twice due to COVID-19, but they went ahead and played it last week.”
Ramsey and Martin’s path to the state gold started locally.
“It started last year at the Senior Olympics district cornhole tournament,” Ramsey said. “If you win that, you get to compete in the state. We won gold in the district in the 60-64 age group.”
Though the competition is nice, there are other advantages to the Senior Olympics that Ramsey enjoys.
“The thing I really like about it is you see people retirement age not just sitting around,” he said. “They’re out competing. Some of these people are unreal at tennis, volleyball, golf and more. The fact that it gives you an outlet is huge.
“All the staff was volunteers, and they were amazing,” Ramsey added. “They took care of us and made sure we knew where to be. It was a really good experience.”
Ramsey credits Martin for his start in competitive cornhole.
“I used to play cornhole recreationally with my family,” he said. “He (Martin) told me his son-in-law was putting on a double-elimination, blind draw tournament and said I should come play.
“We play two double-elimination tournaments every Monday night, and Claude and I practice every Friday.”
Their victory in the state qualified the duo for the Senior Olympics national tournament next year in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, an opportunity they look forward to.
