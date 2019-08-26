A return to normalcy after tragedy is never easy, but nonetheless the Stone Memorial Panthers began the process Friday night as they hosted the Grace Christian Academy Rams in their season opener.
The Panthers lost junior receiver Grant Bullock last Saturday in an ATV accident.
“It was another gut punch in a long week,” said SMHS coach Derik Samber following the game. “But tomorrow is a new day, and next week is a new week. Hopefully we can recover from this week.”
On the field, it was all Grace Christian as they defeated Stone Memorial 34-6.
“They were a physical football team,” said Samber. “Coach Rusty Bradley does a great job. They’re known for what they do on offense. They made plays; great throws and a lot of 50/50 balls.”
Stone Memorial’s lone score came in the opening quarter, when defensive lineman Cameron Dixon forced a Ram fumble near their own five-yard line that found its way into the arms of Isaac Dunaway in the end zone for a touchdown.
From there, Grace Christian capitalized on its patented ability to throw the ball, as GCA connected on three touchdowns through the air and two on the ground.
After tying the contest at 6-6 in the first period, GCA took a 12-6 lead with 8:31 left until halftime and never looked back.
Grace found the end zone one more time before the half via a 44-yard touchdown reception to lead 18-6 at halftime.
Grace Christian put a field goal and two touchdowns on the board in the second half to win 34-6.
“Offensively, we weren’t as physical as we need to be up front,” said Samber. “We got in the red zone four times and didn’t come away with points.”
The loss was Stone Memorial’s widest margin of defeat since Sept. 15, 2017, a 37-0 loss at Livingston Academy.
Stone Memorial will look to regroup as they welcome Class A powerhouse Coalfield to Panther Stadium this Friday. The Yellow Jackets defeated Wartburg Central 18-12 last Friday.
