One of Cumberland County’s most successful high school basketball coaches is trading in the Cumberland Plateau for Florida’s sunny shores, as former Lady Jet basketball coach Radhika Miller recently accepted the head coaching position at Windermere Preparatory School in Windermere, Fl.
Miller coached the CCHS Lady Jets for nine seasons and led the program to six district championships, five sub-state appearances, 197 wins and 15 holiday tournament championships.
More information, as well as an interview with Miller, will be posted as available.
