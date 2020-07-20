The Race TN Series, a popular ATV and bike racing series across Middle Tennessee, made its second trip of 2020 to the Cumberland County Community Complex Saturday night.
“We began in 2016 with the purpose of having some local racing that’s not too costly,” said series director Chad Crain. “This is somewhere where everybody can come have fun. It’s more of a hobby for us.”
In years past, local racers often had to travel out of state to compete.
“We’ve got a lot of racers around here, and they never really had anywhere without traveling five or six hours out of state,” Crain said. “It’s grown each year.”
The series came to Crossville in early June along with last Saturday.
“We go to fairgrounds all across the Upper Cumberland,” Crain said. “I reached out and got ahold of the people at the Community Complex. We tried it last year, and it went over really well.”
Racers and fans alike are invited to take in a night under the lights watching racers of all ages compete.
“There are a lot of new racers and families looking to get into it,” Crain added. “Our racers always put on a good show. We have kids all the way at 4 years old, and our oldest racer is 59. We have a lot of amateur and youth riders, and a few fast pro riders.”
The series isn’t finished with trips to Crossville, as Race TN will return to the Community Complex Aug. 15.
Those seeking information on the series can visit http://racetnseries.com for upcoming schedules, results rules, registration and more.
Results
50 Shaft MC
1. Wesley Perez
2. Tuff Jones
250 MC
1. Kendall Howell
2. Sam McFrizbie
3. Sebastian Willett
50 Stock 4-6 MC
1. Adam Frazier
2. Kendall Powell
3. Travis Ballard
Collegeboy ATV
1. Jacob Crum
2. Aiden Bennett
3. Damien Buckner
Youth MC
1. Kolton Slager
2. John Summers
3. Treston Walker
50 MC Stock 4-8
1. Mason White
2. Adam Frazier
3. Eli Flowers
50 Stock 4-8 ATV
1. Braxton Brown
2. Ryland Oconner
450 MC
1. Adam Clendenon
2. Kendall Powell
3. Travis Ballard
Youth Beginner MC
1. Tuff Jones
2. Levi Walker
3. Wesley Perez
50 MC Open
1. Mason White
2. Brayden Sumner
3. Levi Walker
Youth Beginner ATV
1. Kadriane Clouse
2. Braylon Clouse
3. Landon Middleton
65 MC
1. Braydon Sumner
2. Mason White
3. Treston Walker
50 ATV Open
1. Waylon Dial
2. Landon Middleton
3. Braxton Brown
Pitbike
1. Tyler Nicols
2. Chad Crain
3. Eric Henry
85 MC
1. John Summers
2. Cayden James
3. Brayden Sumner
90 ATV Stock
1. Braxton Brown
2. Allison Wallace
3. Lane Hix
Supermini MC
1. Kolton Slager
2. John Summers
90 ATV Open
1. Caden Carter
2. Chance Dial
3. Waylon Dial
Pro Lite ATV
1. Kyle Delaney
2. Aiden Bennett
3. Brett Collin
Supermini ATV
1. Caden Carter
2. Chance Dial
3. Braylien Clouse
400 Amateur ATV
1. Aiden Bennett
2. Damien Buckner
3. Mallory Duncan
Pro-AM ATV
1. Kyle Delaney
2. Brett Collin
3. DJ Matheney
450 ATV
1. Jacob Crum
2. Aiden Bennett
3. Brett Collin
Beginner ATV
1. Dean Matheney
2. Donnie Allen
3. Aiden Bennett
400 ATV Open
1. Damien Buckner
2. Aiden Bennett
Knobby ATV
1. Reid Crockett
2. Brett Gardner
3. Chad Rosine
