Spots are filling up quickly for this year’s Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity Race for Hope Sunday, Jan. 1, in downtown Crossville.
The 5K race will begin and end at the Veterans Park on Main St.
“I did my first half marathon with my son when I was 55 years old,” Crossville native Janet Burnett, 69, who will be running Sunday.
“I had an accident at school one day when I slipped on black ice. I ended up with a herniated disc. My son said running would be good for me, that it would strengthen my core. Later that year, I did a 5K race with my grandson.”
Sunday’s race will begin at 1 p.m.; however, race day registration will be available from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. at the Veterans Monument at the intersection of Main and Fourth streets. Registration is $35.
Burnett has run an estimated 30 half-marathons, one full one, and has even raced in Italy. She has the bucket-list goal of one time running a marathon in Greece.
“The race will be after church on Sunday and you will have time to have a little bit to eat before,” Burnett said. “It is going to be a nice day so bring your family, you may be able to motivate somebody to run.
“Habitat for Humanity has always been close to me. I see the opportunities it offers volunteers to work not only in the Re-Store, but also on a building site. Some of the people I have taught over the years have been helped by Habitat and that brings a joy to my heart. The opportunity they have of owning their own home, I just love everything the Habitat for Humanity does.”
The divisions for the race include Family Fun Run, open to everyone; and the following age groups in both the men’s and women’s divisions: 17 and younger, 18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-54, 55 and over.
The course will challenge the runners.
Runners will wind through town on Thurman Ave., East St. and E. Stanley St. before returning to Main St. They will head north and then take a left on Livingston Ave., where they will run to Elmore Rd. and turn around to head back into town.
The runners will take a right back onto Main St. and go all the way down and take a right on Stanley St. They will take another right on Rector Ave. and finish the race back on Fourth St.
For more information, contact Habitat for Humanity Development Director Jessica Stephens at 931-484-4565 or via email at jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com
“I see participating in this race as a chance to come out and support Habitat for Humanity and their whole program,” said Burnett.
“I would be tickled to have a time of 45 minutes on Sunday, but everything doesn’t have to be fast.”
