The Stone Memorial Panthers are Region 4AAA champions as they defeated Page Thursday night, 57-48, in the title game at Tullahoma High School.
Tournament MVP Cade Capps led the Panthers with 17 points, followed by all-tournament selections Matthew Bilbrey and Dylan Whittenburg scoring 12 each. Preston Mayberry scored 11 as well.
Stone Memorial is now one game away from the TSSAA Class AAA state tournament as they host the sectional round Monday at 7 p.m. SMHS will face Austin-East, the Region 3AAA runner-up, in a win-or-go-home contest.
More content from Thursday's win coming to www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.