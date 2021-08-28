Week two of the high school football season saw the Stone Memorial Panthers pick up an impressive 47-21 victory over East Ridge, while the Cumberland County Jets fell to Monterey, 21-7.
Stone Memorial scored two touchdowns in the opening three minutes to lead 14-0, propelling the Panthers to a lopsided victory in which they led by as many as 40 points (47-7) before winning by an eventual final score of 47-21.
Hunter Heavilon, Houston Woody and Blayton Flowers each scored two touchdowns for Stone Memorial.
The Jets played a tough contest at Monterey and trailed 14-7 in the fourth quarter before the Wildcats scored an insurance touchdown to win by a final score of 21-7.
Ray Marshall rushed in the CCHS score in the second half.
Both Stone Memorial and Cumberland County now sit at 1-1 overall. More content from both games coming to www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.