The Stone Memorial Panthers have advanced to the TSSAA Class AAA state tournament Final Four following Tuesday evening's 77-64 victory over Bolton in the quarterfinals at MTSU's Murphy Center.
Cade Capps and Matthew Bilbrey led SMHS in scoring as Capps posted 24 points and 7 rebounds, followed by Bilbrey with 23 points and 9 boards.
Senior Dylan Whittenburg posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds in the win.
SMHS will face Greeneville in Friday's semifinal at 10 a.m. in Murfreesboro. More content coming shortly to www.crossville-chronicle.com.
