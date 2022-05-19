The Region 3AA boys soccer championship is staying in Crossville as the Cumberland County Jets defeated Scott Thursday, 2-0, for their second consecutive region title.
Gabrial Alva scored both CCHS goals in the victory, while Jaime Perez pitched a shutout in the net.
Cumberland County will host Soddy Daisy Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Class AA Sectional with a state tournament berth on the line.
More from the region championship coming online Friday to www.crossville-chronicle.com.
