Cumberland County football finished the 2021 season on a high note, winning their final game against Sequoyah, 41-14, on Thursday. The Jets finish the season 6-5 overall for their best record in 19 seasons. More from the game, including photos and video highlights, coming to www.crossville-chronicle.com soon.
featured top story
QUICK LOOK: Jets close football season with 41-14 win at Sequoyah
