Professional golfer Adeena Wilcox of West Virginia has won the 2022 Golf Capital of Tennessee Women's Open, hosted at Fairfield Glade's Stonehenge Golf Club, with a three-day score of -2.
Wilcox took the lead on the 16th green and held on through the final two holes for the title. A one-hour lightning delay while the final group was on the 17th green added to the final-round drama.
More content from the Golf Capital of Tennessee Women's Open, including comments from Wilcox and final-round photos, coming online to www.crossville-chronicle.com and the Tuesday edition of the Crossville Chronicle.
