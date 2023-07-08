Don Ralston served in the U.S. Coast Guard for six years as a machinery technician. In the civilian sector, he built hospitals as a mechanical project manager in Florida for 30 years before recently retiring with his wife to Lake Tansi.
His military experience and retirement status led him to a program that will team him with fellow veterans and enhance his skills in a game he’s played for many years.
Ralston is one of ten individuals enrolled in the PGA HOPE Program. Sponsored by the PGA, the six-week program for veterans and active service members and offers instruction by PGA members Kathleen McCarthy and Rick Timm at Bear Trace Cumberland Mountain. The two-hour sessions are held Monday mornings and began June 5.
“I joined the PGA HOPE Program to improve my golf game and meet fellow veterans to hopefully golf with in the future, since I am new to the area,” Ralston said. “The coaching has been great and I am always looking forward to Mondays for the next lesson.”
HOPE is an acronym for Helping Our Patriots Everywhere. The flagship military program of PGA REACH, the charitable foundation of PGA America, it introduces golf to veterans and active duty members to enhance physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. Last year, over 7,000 individuals participated in 215 programs in 46 states.
McCarthy, the lead instructor, is taking part in her fourth PGA HOPE class and her second in Crossville. Last year, she did two in Chattanooga.
“I enjoyed it so much I wanted to do it here,” said McCarthy, a PGA member since 1987 who received special training to teach the HOPE classes. “I enjoy the veterans themselves and how they interact with one another. They’re really there for the camaraderie and improving and learning the game.”
In some cases, they have an injury or condition that compels them to adopt a new playing style. That’s where McCarthy, trained in adaptive golf, steps up to the tee box.
“It’s a fun challenge,” McCarthy said. “It’s definitely a team effort. They have a great attitude, work hard and have fun with one another. They have emotional and social enjoyment in addition to the golf. It’s great to be able to help them.”
Jenifer Kamperschroer, who served as an enlisted logistics specialist in the Navy for 22 years, has played golf sporadically over the past 30 years. She took lessons but said she never practiced enough to enjoy the game. Kamperschroer played in several tournaments over the past few years and was asked to join a nine-hole golf club but didn’t have a handicap.
“I saw this as an opportunity to get back in the game,” she said. “I’ve taken private lessons before, but this clinic works best for me. I can’t say enough about the coaches. They are creative the way they set the lesson. They’re extremely patient and spend one-on-one time with each of us. They share personal experiences that relate to our lesson.”
One of those lessons is not trying to emulate professional golfers.
“Coach Rick stressed we are not pros out there 15 hours a day with a support team evaluating our technique,” Kamperschroer said. “He told us to try our best and don’t beat yourself up. This small comment is worth the price of gold.”
The coaches also address the physical aspects of the game and particularly the swing.
“They explain details on shoulder and head stance and golf club head positioning,” Kamperschroer said. “Coach Rick noticed my playing swing was not the same as my practice swing.”
Timm, the general manager and head pro at White Plains Golf Course in Cookeville, gave his first golf lesson in 1981. This is the first time he’s worked with the HOPE Program as assistant instructor. With his father and wife having both served in the Air Force, he said he takes great pride in the military.
“It’s a way to give back and share my passion,” said Timm, who teaches golf at all levels. “The number one goal is getting them together and sharing that common bond. Veterans have extra perseverance. They know what it is to hang in there and don’t give up. This program can really flourish, and I can see a league.”
The veterans vary in age. Some served in Vietnam, while others fought in wars within the past 20 years. Several have disabilities related to their military service.
“We’re all very different,” Kamperschroer said. “Listening to some of their disabilities, it amazes me they are out there.”
Scott Wojciechowski served 17 years in the Navy before medically retiring in July 2022. Afflicted with myasthenia gravis, he has double vision. That hasn’t stopped him from bowling, playing softball and, his latest athletic pursuit, golf.
“I had been searching for different outlets and opportunities to learn new skills and different ways to enjoy life with my disabilities,” said Wojciechowski, whose Navy career included seven years in public affairs. “I chose PGA HOPE due to the opportunity to be around other vets and help encourage them to overcome obstacles, as well.”
It’s proven a good fit. Wojciechowski said he loves the camaraderie and how much everyone is encouraging and helping each other. There’s also the challenge of improving his golfing skills.
“I showed up with little experience and no equipment,” he said. “Now I have a full set of clubs and new ways to enjoy swinging a club and hitting good shots.”
The group features individuals with varying degrees of golf experience. Some are self taught and seeking formal instruction to improve their game. There’s also the opportunity to connect with fellow veterans.
“One of the greatest things about golf is meeting new friends,” said Edward Peplinski, a Fairfield Glade resident who served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and worked on underground maintenance and the operation and control of mainframe computer systems used to monitor and control air defense for the northern part of the United States.
“I played golf and started golf leagues in three states and managed more than a half-dozen leagues. My greatest achievement centers around the friendship and camaraderie developed in each of these ventures,” he said.
An added incentive is the cost of the program. It’s free, said Peplinski, noting that’s important when you’re living on a “broke income.” The friendly veteran also wants to get rid of some bad habits so he can lower his handicap and make his golfing experience even more enjoyable while appreciating the beauty of the game and a well struck shot.
“What I enjoy is actually learning how to do things correctly myself,” Peplinski said. “However, throughout my adventures in this, the hardest of sports to master, I get the most joy in seeing others hit beautiful shots and enjoying themselves regardless of the outcome of their endeavors.”
John Ricciardi, 77, participated in the first HOPE session in Crossville. A Navy veteran and former New Jersey policeman, he has played golf for some 40 years but was unable to hit the links for the past four years due to physical limitations. The Crossville resident signed up for the program so he could find a way to return to the game and, thanks to McCarthy, is back on course.
“Kathleen was fantastic,” Ricciardi said. “We talked about my limitations, and she developed ways for me to swing my clubs with minimal to no discomfort. This immediately got me excited about the game of golf again.”
Ricciardi said he enjoyed the entire program — learning the lessons from McCarthy, meeting new friends and, mostly, getting out and playing golf again.
The PGA and VA, he added, provided a wonderful program. “It’s always great when someone says thank you to a veteran,” Ricciard noted, “but the PGA and VA went above and beyond through their PGA HOPE Program.”
The next local HOPE Program will begin Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at Bear Trace Cumberland Mountain. The free classes will be held Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon for six weeks. The registration deadline is Sunday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. Space is limited.
For further information, call Kathleen McCarthy at 423-605-5788.
