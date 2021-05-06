Cumberland County native Colton Proffitt found himself in the winner’s circle last Saturday, as he won the late model feature race at I-75 Raceway in Niota near Sweetwater.
Proffitt wins at I-75 Raceway
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
