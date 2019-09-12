Colton1.jpg

Crossville’s Colton Profitt scored another win last Saturday at I-75 Raceway. Proffitt, 15, is a sophomore at Cumberland County High School. Proffitt’s win was in the Late Model Sportsman Class at I-75.

Tags

Sports Editor

Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.

Recommended for you