Crossville’s Colton Profitt scored another win last Saturday at I-75 Raceway. Proffitt, 15, is a sophomore at Cumberland County High School. Proffitt’s win was in the Late Model Sportsman Class at I-75.
Victoria Vines, 59, was born on July 25, 1960, to Virgil and Margaret Netherton in Dayton, OH. She passed away on Sept. 9, 2019, in Knoxville, TN. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Vines; children, Brezzi and Marlon Harville, Jimmy Vines (Patti) and Shannon Beadle (Mark); grandchildren, …
Marcia McGuire Gilman passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 6, 2019. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Henry "Hank" Gilman; daughters, Julie (Sam Porter), Cathi and Lynn (Mike Williams); and grandchildren, Matt Porter, Luke Porter, Callie Porter and Kate Williams. Marc…
Charles "Charlie" Martin Spadaro, 73, of Fairfield Glade, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was born Feb. 22, 1946, in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Joseph Spadaro and Rose (Labruzzo) Spadaro. Charlie worked as the director of operations o…
Stephen Allen Selby, 51, of Crossville, passed away Sept. 6, 2019. He was born Dec. 28, 1967, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Jim Arthur and Linda Louise Buchholz Selby. He was a registered nurse and was lovingly referred to as "Scuba Steve" or "Redneck Nurse Dippy." He was a kind and caring ma…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.