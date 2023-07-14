James Pritt says speed is a very unique skill. It is vital to athletes in every sport, but it is also different for everyone.
The football player may not need the same speed training the basketball player or the baseball player does.
Pritt, the head track and field coach at Stone Memorial High School, is going to dive deeper into the subject of speed this weekend at the Panther Speed Clinic, July 15, at SMHS. The event is open to the public.
“We will first be talking about what speed means because it is all relative,” said Pritt. “It depends on the sport you’re playing. Football speed is a little different than track speed. We will help the campers get faster and more powerful in whatever sport they’re in.”
The event, which has a $20 registration fee (if you want a t-shirt), will begin with registration at 8 a.m. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. All proceeds will go to benefit the Stone Memorial Track Program.
“We will help them try to reach peak velocity for their particular sport,” Pritt said. “It is not always the fastest kids that win the race. It is the fastest kid that decelerates the least. We will show them how to perform their drive phase, which is the acceleration and how to reach peak velocity, and how to decelerate the least.”
Pritt said he will be having guest speakers at the clinic, including Dakota Pritt, former college track star and current coach; and Tyler Pruitt, an ex-college track standout that currently works in a sports acceleration clinic in Ohio.
“This event is open to anyone, not just track and field athletes,” coach Pritt said. “We want to expose people to track and field and try to show them how to run properly. We want to help them with the mechanics of running.
“We will show them how to increase their speed and power. The clinic would be great for someone playing basketball or soccer, too.”
The clinic will include instruction on how to warm up prior to running, which coach Pritt said plays an integral role in power, speed and endurance.
Campers will learn the proper form for the 3-point stance, getting into the blocks and running while relaxing. They will be given speed drills, plyometric exercises for power and explosion, and the clinic will include extensive time in the weight room.
“At the end of the clinic, we will go over static stretching,” coach Pritt said. “This is a very important part of everything we do.”
For more information, call coach Pritt at 937-238-7696.
“I want to try and promote the sport of track and field,” the coach said. “But this clinic is for anyone who would like to improve their speed and quickness. There is a lot more to it than people think.”
