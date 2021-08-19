Longtime Cumberland County baseball coach Dave Prichard has found a new home, as he was recently hired by Bearden High School for the same position.
“I’m still processing a lot of things,” Prichard said. “It’s not a super easy decision. I wasn’t actively pursuing anything, but the opportunity to go to Bearden was one I couldn’t pass up.”
Prichard has coached the Jets for the last 15 years, leaving a longstanding impact on baseball in Crossville.
“I think this is a reflection of not only me but the things we’ve accomplished over the last 15 years. The goal is always to leave it better than you found it, and I think we did that.”
Prichard met with his team last week.
“This is about the players,” he said. They’ve got a good roster at Cumberland County, and they’re going to have a chance to have some success. Whoever comes in will pick up that baton and they’ll be just fine.”
Prichard’s time in Crossville was meaningful to the longtime coach.
“I’m grateful for my time here and the support I’ve had from the community,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of people reach out, and it’s been humbling at the same time.”
Prichard finds some of his favorite successes come from off the diamond.
“If you look at our rosters a decade ago, the mass majority of those guys are very successful and have families, and are doing very good things in the community.
“I’ve got an opportunity this fall to officiate the wedding of one my former players. That’s a big deal to me.
“We’ve done a lot of good things. There were a lot of tears. I’m going to miss this place.”
Prichard wrote the following letter to Jet baseball fans, parents and the rest of the community:
Jet Faithful,
The last several days have been a whirlwind, to say the least. I have seen God move in many ways and am at peace that this new adventure is where He wants me and my family to be. With that said, my heart breaks as well. Many tears have been shed because this community and school have been very good to my family. Many fond memories have been made from big wins over schools like Bradley Central, Walker Valley, and Cookeville to the growth that I have seen players make as they become husbands, fathers, and productive members of the communities they have settled in. I am confident that we have done it right within the CCHS baseball program and are leaving it better than we found it. In the book of Philippians, the Apostle Paul writes about his life being completely poured out, and over the past 15 years, my life has been completely poured out for this community — I have given it my all and it was worth every second.
To the administration at CCHS, thank you for taking a chance on a young 26-year-old many years ago. To my assistants, Eric Mcafee, Chris Higdon, Charlie Alva, Lee Henry, and Tyler Thompson, thank you for being faithful men full of integrity willing to commit your time to a greater cause. To my players of which there are far too many to name, I love you like sons, and thank you for placing your trust in me. Continue to shine and fulfill God’s purpose for your life. While I am leaving Crossville, I am not leaving you. I am your coach for life and will always be your advocate.
Thank you again Crossville. I am full of tears and excitement as me and my family begin this new journey. It couldn’t have happened without you.
Once a Jet Always a Jet,
Coach Dave Prichard
