It’s homecoming week at Stone Memorial High School, where the Panthers will host York Institute at 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium.
“They’re a good football team that’s physical up front with speed on the perimeter,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “We’re going to have to bottle them up to have a chance.”
Stone Memorial enters the game at 3-2 overall, while York Institute is currently 2-3.
The game has special meaning for Samber as well, who is a native of Jamestown.
“My mom still teaches there,” Samber said. “I was an assistant and head coach there. I can’t have mom having bragging rights on me when I go home.”
Homecoming often comes with distractions, which Samber hopes to eliminate.
“With it being homecoming, we’ve got to be focused,” Samber said. “We’ve got to start fast.”
York Institute is an option-team that works out of a gun double-wing look.
The Dragons throw more than run, making Friday’s game a challenge for the Panther secondary and linebackers.
“They really test the edges of a defense,” Samber said. “Houston Woody, Bryson Bilbrey, Bryant Carter, Jack Delk and Jordan Collins are the first names that come to mind.
“Offensively, I would like to see some receivers other than Kaleb Flowers step up,” Samber added. “He’s had a heck of a start to the year, but we’ve got some other talented guys that we want to get the football to.”
Look for the Panthers to get receivers Bear Eldridge and Chris Hannah involved Friday behind the efforts of quarterback Hunter Heavilon.
Defensively, York Institute works out of a 4-3.
The Panthers are currently halfway through their season.
“You are what your record says,” Samber said. “We’re 3-2, so that’s not a bad start. We’ve seen some good football teams. We’re focused on the back half of the schedule.”
York at Stone Memorial is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. with homecoming festivities at halftime.
