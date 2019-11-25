The Stone Memorial Panthers enter the 2019-’20 season with some familiar faces in new roles, as SMHS looks to win its third consecutive District 6AAA tournament championship.
The Panthers, under the direction of eighth-year head coach Neil Capps, graduated four seniors from last season’s district champion team that went 22-7 overall.
“The past couple years, we had the luxury of Brett Newcome and Justin Headrick,” said SMHS coach Neil Capps. “Those are guys that can get their own basket.”
Stone Memorial returns two starters in senior Zach Street and junior Jack Eldridge, though Street was sidelined a majority of last season due to a severe ankle injury.
“Just to see him out in the regular uniform was awesome,” Capps said. “Zach is a special kid. To see him go through that last season was tough. We’re tickled to have him back.”
Expected starters for this season include juniors Zach Boyd, Will Hecker and Chris Coudriet along with Street and Eldridge.
“We have new guys in new roles,” Capps said. “There are new expectations in those roles. When you go from a third or fourth option, then all the sudden you’re thrusted into the first or second option, that is a game changer.”
Expected contributors off the bench include Andre Flores, Hunter Wattenbarger, Dylan Whittenburg and Kaleb McCoy.
Stone Memorial navigated through hall of fame action last week, going 2-1 against the likes of Maryville, West Creek and East Hamilton. SMHS fell to Maryville before defeating both West Creek and East Hamilton on Saturday.
The regular season tips off this week as East Hamilton comes to Crossville to face SMHS for the second time in four days.
“We’ve got a team full of fighters and tough kids,” Capps added. “Skill wise, we’ve got to get much better.”
