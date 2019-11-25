Ask any member of the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers what their team’s goal is this season, and their answer will share a common theme: the state tournament.
SMHS is poised to make a run at Murfreesboro this season, as the Lady Panthers return three starters, including two Division I-caliber forwards in senior Emma Capps and junior Tessa Miller.
Capps signed her letter of intent with Gardner-Webb University prior to the season, and Miller is currently a verbal commit to Belmont University.
Also returning are guards Mattie Buck, Keaton Freitag, Katie Adkisson and Annah Goss, and forward Chloe Roark, who recently signed with Roane State Community College.
The Lady Panthers have won the District 6AAA championship two consectutive seasons. SMHS was a game away from the state tournament last year, as they were defeated in the Class AAA sectional by Riverdale.
SMHS went 23-7 a season ago and recorded a win over eventual Class AAA state champion Bradley Central.
Stone Memorial went a perfect 3-0 during hall of fame action last week, picking up victories over Maryville 67-55, Goodpasture 50-41 and state powerhouse Riverdale 61-43.
“Our philosophy has been to go out and play the best,” said SMHS coach Mike Buck, who is entering his fifth season with the girls program.
“We’ve got a lot we can get better on. But I like the pieces we have. It’s a good group of girls. They know we have a lot of work to do, but they’re ready.”
Stone Memorial tips off the regular season Tuesday at home against East Hamilton, which is a rematch of last season’s Region 3AAA semifinal contest that SMHS won 60-39. The Lady Panthers will then travel to York Institute next Monday.
