Another high-profile opponent awaits the Stone Memorial Panthers this week as they travel east to Kingston.
Awaiting the Panthers at Kingston is one of the best home-game atmospheres in Tennessee.
“They’re obviously a great football team,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “We had a challenging game that came down to the last couple plays on Friday, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier with Kingston. We’ve got to have urgency; you get 10 football games.”
Stone Memorial enters the non-region contest at 5-3 overall. Kingston is 7-1 overall and currently ranked No. 7 in Class 3A. The lone blemish comes from Class 5A Campbell County, a team that’s been ranked in the top-10 this season.
“When you’re 7-1, you’re doing something right,” Samber added.
Kingston and Stone Memorial have had their share of thrillers over the past few seasons. In 2020, the Panthers defeated the Yellow Jackets 36-35 in overtime. In 2018, SMHS snuck out a 23-21 win via a last-second field goal.
“It’s been a competitive matchup with them and should be again this year,” Samber said.
For Stone Memorial to come away with a victory Friday, one key applies to all three phases of the game.
“The biggest thing is avoiding critical errors,” Samber said. “Both sides of the ball, we’ve got to eliminate bone-headed errors.
“Against a wing-T, you’ve got to fit the run game. Offensively, establishing the run can open up the passing game” Samber added.
Controlling both lines of scrimmage will fall on the shoulders of SMHS linemen Jonah Johnson, Damarius Moore, Gavin Potter, Deacon Disney and Austin Munsey.
Both teams must avoid falling in the “trap game” mentality as each school has a massive region contest the following week. Stone Memorial hosts DeKalb County while Kingston hosts Class 3A No. 3 Loudon.
Stone Memorial at Kingston is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 CDT.
