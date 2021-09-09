The red-hot Stone Memorial Panthers return home to Crossville this Friday as they host non-region foe Monterey.
“They’re good,” said Stone Memorial head coach Derik Samber. “They’re really physical on both sides of the ball. They certainly don’t look like a 2A team. They’d fit right in with 4-6A football.
“They’re back is as good as anybody in the area. They’ve got good athletes on the perimeter, and they’ve been playing good football.”
Stone Memorial is fresh off a 49-12 Region 4-4A victory over Livingston Academy and is 2-1 overall.
SMHS QB Hunter Heavilon threw for four touchdowns, including three to Kaleb Flowers, in the win.
Monterey enters Friday’s contest at 3-0 overall and has outscored opponents 76-19 through three games. The Wildcats have wins over Cannon County, Cumberland County and York Institute.
“It’s a big challenge, especially for myself,” Samber said. “Coach Scott Hughes does a great job. You can tell they’re well-coached. It’ll come down to execution Friday night. This is our biggest challenge to date.”
For the Panthers to win Friday night, controlling the line of scrimmage and tempo is key.
“There’s still wrinkles and things to elaborate on offensively,” Samber said. “Seeing a 3-0 football team is a measuring stick.”
A few Panthers will need to step up for a win on Friday.
“Jake Shada has been huge on the defensive line,” Samber said. “He’s made the most of his carries offensively.
“Jonah Johnson has gotten back healthy, and he’s been a difference maker on both lines of scrimmage.”
Monterey at Stone Memorial is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium.
Photos, video and more from the game will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
