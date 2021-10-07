The Cumberland County Jets return home Friday to the friendly confines of Jet Stadium for a Region 4-4A contest against the Livingston Academy Wildcats.
“We’re excited to be home,” said CCHS head coach Noah Repasky. “We’ve played seven ball games, and five of them have been on the road. We finish up at home the next three weeks, and we were across town last week. So the whole month of October, we’re in Crossville. We don’t have to worry about travel, and that will help us.”
Coming to Jet Stadium are the rebuilding Livingston Academy Wildcats.
“They always have some good players and some good athletes,” said Repasky. “They’re a different group because they’re so young; they graduated a lot of kids of the past few years.”
Cumberland County enters Friday’s game at 3-4 overall following last week’s 21-9 loss at Stone Memorial. Livingston Academy is 0-7 on the year and fell to DeKalb County 45-15 last week.
Avoiding a mental hangover from last week’s emotional game at SMHS is key for the Jets this week.
“We buttoned all that up on Monday,” Repasky said. “We talked about what we needed to do better. We’re focused on another region game and a good week of practice. If we want a chance at the playoffs, we have to win this game.”
Cumberland County premier running back Colin Brown returned to action last week at Stone Memorial after missing several weeks due to injury. Brown’s return should balance the offensive attack featuring dual-quarterbacks Braden Tollett and Ray Marshall along with prolific receiver Treven McGhee.
Ryan Dowlen is expected to lighten Brown’s workload and take some carries offensively if needed.
Last season saw the Jets fall in a heartbreaker to Livingston Academy by a score of 7-0 on Sept. 4, 2020.
“That’s exactly what we talked about after practice on Tuesday,” Repasky said. “We gave one away to them last year. We’d like to try and finish the job this year. We’ve got an opportunity, and hopefully we’ll be able to get it done on Friday.”
2021 has been a season of “firsts” for the Jets, and their first region win since 2016 would be massive for the program.
“To get the monkey off our back would be big,” Repasky said. “This team has done a lot of that. I believe everybody knows they’re dealing with a new group that’s capable of doing some good things.”
Livingston Academy likes to throw the ball and will attack through the air more than on the ground. This presents a challenge to the CCHS secondary, who has stepped up all season, according to Repasky.
“They’re going to throw it around,” he said. “Their quarterback has a good arm. He’s dangerous when he scrambles. Our secondary has played well all year long; we haven’t had many interceptions, but we’ve had a lot of break-ups. We’ve had games that those kids have led us in tackles. Hopefully they’ll make some plays.”
