The Cumberland County Jets will take the field in Crossville for the second consecutive week, as CCHS welcomes Lenoir City to Jet Stadium Friday.
“We’re looking forward to having another game here at home,” said Cumberland County head coach Noah Repasky. “We had a good crowd last Friday, and we’re looking to have another one this week.”
Lenoir City comes to Crossville at 1-1 overall with a victory over Stone Memorial and loss to Loudon.
“Lenoir City is a team that’s gotten better over the last few years,” Repasky said. “They’re in year three of Coach Jeff Cortez’s run, and they’re different than anything we’ve seen this year.”
The play style of the Panthers will certainly be a change for Cumberland County.
“They’re a no-huddle, tempo type of team,” Repasky said. “They throw about 70% of the time, and that’ll be a challenge for us.”
Cumberland County enters Friday’s game at 1-2 overall with a win over Whitwell and losses to Monterey and Class 4A No. 7 Upperman.
“We’ve had two really tough games against two really good teams,” Repasky said. “I challenged the kids to start a little faster and play better earlier in the game.
“Hopefully these lessons learned against these tough teams will help our young team put together four good quarters.”
Multiple Jets need to step up this Friday if Cumberland County is to find their way back in the win column.
“We’re going to be without Colin Brown, our running back, so Drayton Hairston needs to step up and fill that role,” Repasky said. “He ran the ball some last Friday.”
The Jets need a boost under center from Braden Tollett and Ray Marshall.
“We need our quarterback play to be better this week,” Repasky added. “We need them to be able to run some and throw the ball down field. We haven’t hooked up on anything down the field yet.”
The offensive line and secondary will be crucial after back-to-back weeks against top-tier opponents.
“We have an opportunity to run the ball effectively,” Repasky said. “Our secondary has to play well Friday night for us to have a chance to win.”
Getting back in the win column would be massive for the Jets.
“This is a pride game for us,” Repasky said. “Our kids have worked really hard. We need to play well and give ourselves a chance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.