The Stone Memorial Panthers return to the Plateau this Friday as SMHS hosts East Ridge in a Class 4A showdown.
Stone Memorial head coach Derik Samber
“They’re a well-coached football team,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “We played them in a really good football game my first year here. They didn’t play week one, so there’s a little bit of mystery to that.
“They’re athletic on the perimeter, so it’ll be a tough game for sure.”
Stone Memorial enters the contest 0-1 after a 42-28 loss at Lenoir City in week one.
“It wasn’t the outcome we wanted,” Samber said. “The kids made a lot of plays, and I was pleased with a lot of things. But at the same time, we made as many bonehead mistakes as I’ve ever seen.”
Learning from those mistakes are key in week two for Stone Memorial.
“That’s the focus this week: clean that stuff up. Clean up turnovers and mental errors,” Samber added.
Returning to Panther Stadium should be a boost for Stone Memorial.
“Hopeful for a big home crowd,” Samber said. “With everything going on in the world, we’re happy to have football games, especially at home. It kind of eases some of the logistical stuff as well.”
The Panthers need multiple kids to step up on Friday.
“Kaleb Flowers had a big game at receiver for us,” Samber said on week one. “A lot of guys will have an opportunity to step up this week.”
Flowers posted six receptions for 163 yards and three touchdowns in week one.
SMHS QB Hunter Heavilon will be called on to lead the potent offense again in week two after a 13-25 performance for 243 yards and three touchdowns last week.
East Ridge head coach
Tim James
Friday’s game will serve as the season opener for East Ridge, who had week one off due to contact tracing.
“This year, we’re going to be extremely young,” said East Ridge head coach Tim James. “We’re primarily a sophomore and freshman ball club. We expect some growing pains along the way; we graduated 16 seniors last year on a pretty good team.”
When asked about East Ridge’s play style, James had a simple answer: “just plain football.”
The Pioneers run a traditional Wing-T offensively.
“We like to run the football,” he said. “We’ve been doing that for the past several years, and it seems to work for us. I’ve run every offense known to man over the course of my career, but we’ve come full circle back to the Wing-T.
“We’re primarily a 4-2-5 on defense,” James added. “We’re real vanilla. We’re not fancy. Sometimes less is more.”
“We’ve got a little bit of quickness at the skill positions,”
Taking week one off wasn’t ideal for the Pioneers.
“It was pretty tough,” James said. “We were off the field for 11 days with no practices at all. We had Zoom meetings every day for about an hour, trying to get mental reps.”
Under center for East Ridge is Jaylen Ellis, who takes over the QB position for the first time this season.
“For anybody else, he’d be a running back,” James said. “He has a pretty quick first step.”
T.J. Holmes will play running back for the Pioneers, and will play behind senior standout lineman Brian Rawlins at right tackle.
Stone Memorial and East Ridge are no strangers to dramatic games, as their 2018 meeting in Chattanooga saw the Panthers escape with a 21-14 win after a nearly two-hour rain delay on opening night.
“It rained that night as hard as I’ve ever seen it in my lifetime,” James said.
For Stone Memorial, the key to a win Friday is simple: protect the football. Stone Memorial Panthers turned it over four times at Lenoir City, leading to points for the homestanding Panthers.
Kickoff for Friday’s East Ridge at Stone Memorial game is scheduled for 6:30 CDT.
Photos, video and more from the game will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
