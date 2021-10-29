Week 11 of the high school football season has some meaning for the Stone Memorial Panthers as they host Region 4-4A foe DeKalb County in a crucial game for playoff seeding.
“It’s the final regular-season game and senior night, which means a lot to our kids,” said SMHS head football coach Derik Samber. “DeKalb is always a big game. You wouldn’t want it any other way; the last game has playoff seeding implications on the line. There’s a lot at stake Friday night.”
Senior night will be a special one for Samber, as this group were freshmen when he arrives for the 2018 season.
“It’s a small but great group,” Samber said. “This has been a really fun group to coach. They’re all really high-character kids.”
Stone Memorial enters Friday’s game at 6-3 overall and 2-2 in region contests. SMHS is fresh off a 34-33 victory at Class 3A No. 9 Kingston last week.
Panther quarterback Hunter Heavilon put up a heroic state line against the Jackets, going 13-19 for 185 passing yards while rushing 20 times for 169 yards and four total touchdowns.
“We want to carry that momentum,” Samber said. “But we didn’t do anything special; we just executed a little better. Hopefully that carries over.”
DeKalb County is currently 5-4 overall and 2-2 in Region 4-4A play.
“They’re really good and have played some tight ball games,” said Samber. “They had a close one with Goodpasture last Friday and played Macon to a similar margin as us.
“They’ve got a new quarterback there and they’re huge up front.”
For a Panther victory to take place Friday, there are a few keys.
“We can’t give up big plays,” Samber said. “We gave up way too much in the passing game to Kingston. With DeKalb, they’re more predominantly a passing team. We have to tighten up our coverages, and pass rush will be big.”
The playoff implications for Stone are simple: win, and you’re the No. 3 seed for Region 4-4A; lose, and you’re the No. 4. Either scenario involves a road trip to the Chattanooga area for round one of the playoffs.
“The way I understand it, if we win, we go to East Hamilton. If we lose, we go to Red Bank,” Samber said. “Either way, it’s not a home playoff. Their top-3 have played round-robin over there. Chattanooga Central beat Red Bank, and Red Bank beat East Hamilton.
“To me, let’s handle the one that’s in front of us, which is DeKalb,” he added. “We’re going on the road either way.”
DeKalb County at Stone Memorial is scheduled to kick off at Panther Stadium at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.