One word describes the Cumberland County Lady Jets this season better than any: YOUNG.
The Lady Jets return no starters from a season ago and feature seven freshman and four sophomores on the varsity roster. Returning contributors include sophomore Josi Smith and junior Shelbi Smith.
“I have seen some growth already in things we’re working on,” said Lady Jet coach Radhika Miller, who is entering her 11th season. “We’re going to make a lot more mistakes than we have in the past. But we’ve got to be more consistent with out hustle plays.”
This season will be the first in four years without Class AA Miss Basketball winner Gracee Dishman and former Jet Addy Wilson, who is currently starting at the University of the Cumberlands.
The Lady Jets, who have won four consecutive district championships (two in District 6AAA and two in District 7AA) are looking to keep that streak alive in 2019-’20. CCHS is a perfect 20-0 against District 7AA foes since joining in the 2017-’18 season.
Cumberland County went 23-7 last season before bowing out in the Region 4AA quarterfinals.
New to the scene are freshmen Emery Baragona, Abby Houston, Grace Baldwin, Tia Swallows, Jorja Anderson, Jaci Brannon and Camryn Wood.
Though it’s tough to tell with a team this young, expected starters for CCHS include Baragona, Houston, Baldwin, Swallows and Josi Smith.
Expectations and goals for this season are different than most for the Lady Jets.
“My expectation for this team is to be better than the last time we took the floor,” Miller said. “Whether it’s practice or a game. With every game, we get more and more high school basketball experience.”
The Lady Jets will start the regular season a week later than most, as they host Clarkrange next Tuesday, Dec. 3.
